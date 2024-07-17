Clear Secure (YOU) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Clear Secure (YOU) closed at $20.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.24% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.77%.

The airport security company's shares have seen an increase of 11.27% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 6.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Clear Secure in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.26, signifying a 73.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $183.79 million, indicating a 22.63% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $749.93 million, indicating changes of +87.93% and +22.22%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Clear Secure. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Clear Secure is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Clear Secure is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.79, which means Clear Secure is trading at a discount to the group.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU)

