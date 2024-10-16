Clear Secure Trades Near 52-Week High: How Should You Play the Stock?

Clear Secure, Inc. YOU has been performing well lately, with the stock hovering at more than $34 per share in the past three trading sessions. Shares of the secure identity platform provider closed at $35.49 yesterday, near its 52-week high of $35.68.



Year to date, the stock has surged 71.8%, outpacing the S&P 500 composite and the industry’s growth of 22% and 24.9%, respectively. The company has also outperformed other industry players like Box, Inc. BOX and Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW, which have returned 27.8% and 26.9%, respectively, over the same time frame.

Clear Secure Outperforms Industry & S&P 500



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock is also trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating solid upward momentum and price stability. This reflects a positive market sentiment and confidence in the company's financial health and long-term prospects.

YOU Shares Trade Above 50-Day and 200-Day SMA



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Favoring the Company

The strongest driver of Clear Secure’s business at the moment is the solid growth in subscriptions to its consumer aviation service, CLEAR Plus. An increase in booking level, driven by new member enrollments, strong retention of existing members and effective pricing, is driving its sales. Exiting the second quarter of 2024, the company’s bookings totaled $197 million, reflecting an increase of 12.5% year over year. Management anticipates bookings growth to accelerate in the second half of the year, driven by positive responses from the rollout of the TSA PreCheck program.



The company’s strategic distribution partnerships with several partners including Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Alaska Airlines and American Express are promoting its services to their customers on a discounted basis. This has been enabling YOU to efficiently scale membership in CLEAR Plus. Importantly, no individual airport accounted for more than 10% of membership revenues in the second quarter, thereby reflecting the company’s core competencies and well-balanced portfolio.



Clear Secure has been also witnessing impressive growth in CLEAR Verified enrollments, which has been driving the number of total cumulative platform uses. For instance, exiting the second quarter, YOU’s total cumulative enrollments totaled 24,221,000 which represented a 39% increase on a year-over-year basis.



As part of its footprint expansion initiatives, the company is also expanding its identity and protection services to other industries. Its focus on expanding its technology platform beyond airports to other lucrative markets like health care and financial services while adding new features such as digital payments is likely to foster its growth.



The company also remains committed to increasing shareholder value through dividend payouts and share repurchases. For instance, in the first six months of the year, it paid dividends worth $17.8 million and repurchased shares of its Class A common stock for $150 million. As of June 30, 2024, $75,424 remained available under its share repurchase authorization.

Better-Than-Industry Returns

Clear Secure’s trailing 12-month return on equity (ROE) is indicative of its growth potential. ROE for the trailing 12 months is 42.18%, higher than the industry’s 30.38%. This reflects the company’s efficient usage of shareholder funds.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stock Valuation

With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8X, which is below the industry average of 35.2X, YOU stock presents an attractive valuation for investors. However, the stock is overvalued compared with its peer, Twilio Inc. TWLO, which is trading at 18.5X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision

Earnings estimates for YOU have remained stable over the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.29 per share, reflecting year-over-year growth of 122.4%. The consensus mark for 2025 earnings is pinned at $1.54 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 19.9%. Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Risks to Consider Before Choosing YOU

Despite the aforementioned growth opportunities, Clear Secure faces certain challenges that one should consider before investing in this stock.



The company has been coping with the adverse impacts of high operating costs due to rising fixed airport fees and high sales and marketing expenses. For instance, in the first six months of 2024, its cost of revenue share fee increased 24% year over year while sales and marketing expenses rose 11%. Also, costs related to direct salaries and benefits increased 19% over the same time frame.



Clear Secure has considerable exposure to overseas markets. Given the company’s international operations, it is exposed to certain uncertainties in the global macroeconomic environment, especially those related to politics, labor market and economic instability.

Final Thoughts on YOU

Given its promising long-term prospects, maintaining a position in Clear Secure, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), appears to be the right choice. This stance reflects confidence in the company's growth trajectory, given its strong earnings estimates, robust share price returns and benefits of growth in subscriptions to its consumer aviation service. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Box, Inc. (BOX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.