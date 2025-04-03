Clear Secure Stock Rises 11% in a Month: Is it a Good Time to Invest?

Clear Secure, Inc. YOU shares have returned 10.8% in the past month, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s 5.2% decline and the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s 10.6% slip.



Clear Secure’s positive share price movement is driven by robust growth in key metrics in the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenues increased 21% year over year, while total bookings rose 17%, driven by expanding membership, strategic pricing, high retention rates and improved win-back efforts.



Additionally, its secure identity platform, innovative product offerings and strong network partnerships continue to drive business growth, making it a compelling investment opportunity.

Advancing Technology & Platform Growth Boost YOU

The company introduced NextGen Identity, featuring face-first Enrollment and Verification (EnVe) pods. These pods have enhanced the member experience by reducing verification times by 91%, allowing members to pass through CLEAR lanes in under seven minutes. The EnVe rollout aims to streamline operations by serving members with 30% fewer pods.

Clear Secure is piloting eGates in select airports to automate and enhance security and member experience. These eGates are designed to connect easily with EnVe pods, representing a significant advancement in modernizing airport infrastructure.



CLEAR Plus, a premium subscription-based identity verification service, has expanded to 166 lanes nationwide, covering approximately 73% of airport volume. The company has scaled TSA PreCheck enrollment services to 91 locations, including airports and retail venues like Staples, meeting travelers at convenient locations to enhance accessibility.



CLEAR Plus remains the largest user of the company's identity platform, followed by CLEAR One — a vertically integrated solution for fraud prevention, risk mitigation and seamless user experiences. With more than 30 million members, CLEAR One serves multiple industries, including healthcare, enhancing security and efficiency, reinforcing Clear Secure’s market leadership and the demand for secure identity solutions.

Clear Secure’s Partner Network Powers Sustainable Growth

Clear Secure has integrated its platform with companies like Home Depot HD to prevent fraud, build trust and enhance efficiency. Its collaboration with Okta OKTA delivers turnkey biometric authentication for secure workforce access. Through partnerships with Home Depot and Okta, CLEAR addresses growing security needs in regulated industries and critical infrastructure.



The company has strengthened its partnership with American Express AXP, allowing eligible card members to receive statement credits covering all or part of their CLEAR Plus membership. This agreement with American Express extends through June 2025. Additionally, Clear Secure offers discounted military and government pricing, while children under 18 can join for free with an adult, boosting accessibility and strengthening membership growth.



The company's engagement with government agencies has facilitated the expansion of services like TSA PreCheck, showcasing the effectiveness of public-private partnerships in enhancing travel security and efficiency.

YOU’s Estimate Revision Shows Positive Trend

For the second quarter of 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.90 per share, down by a penny over the past 30 days. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 11.75%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $11.75 billion, suggesting an 8.65% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $71.59 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.55%.



The consensus mark for 2025 earnings is pegged at $15.30 per share, down by a couple of pennies over the past 30 days. The estimate indicates a year-over-year jump of 14.61%.



YOU’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 6.89%.



Zacks Rank

Clear Secure currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which implies that investors should start accumulating the stock right now.



