Is Clear Secure Stock a Buy or Sell After a Director Dumped 33,000 Shares Worth $1.5 Million?

Key Points

Director Adam Wiener sold 33,000 directly-held shares for a total transaction value of ~$1.53 million, with a weighted average price of around $46.22 per share across three transactions on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26, 2026.

This sale represented 19.92% of his direct holdings, reducing his direct position from approximately 166,000 shares to 132,634 shares.

All shares sold were held directly, with no involvement of indirect entities or derivative securities.

Adam Wiener, Director at Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU), disclosed the sale of 33,000 shares of Common Stock in multiple open-market transactions on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 33,000 Transaction value $1.5 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 132,634 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$6.25 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($46.22); post-transaction value based on Feb. 26, 2026 market close.

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Adam Wiener's historical transactions?

This 33,000-share disposition is the largest single sale for Mr. Wiener to date, exceeding the previous maximum of 14,000 shares and the recent-period median of 8,000 shares across six sell transactions since August 2025.

What proportion of Mr. Wiener's direct holdings was affected by this transaction?

The sale represented 19.92% of his direct shares outstanding at the time, a higher percentage than the recent-period median per-transaction impact of 4.12%.

Does the transaction involve any indirect holdings, derivative securities, or option exercises?

No; all shares sold were held directly, with no indirect entities or derivative transactions involved.

What is the context for this sale in terms of remaining capacity and plan mechanics?

While the trade is larger than prior events, it reflects Mr. Wiener's reduced holdings.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $866.30 million Net income (TTM) $181.69 million Dividend yield 1.23% 1-year price change 117.70%

* 1-year performance calculated using Feb. 26, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Clear Secure, Inc. offers a secure identity platform, CLEAR Plus aviation subscription, the CLEAR app for enrollment and engagement, Reserve virtual queuing, and Atlas Certified for professional license verification.

Primary customers include frequent travelers, airports, and organizations requiring secure identity verification and automated credentialing solutions.

Clear Secure, Inc. employs more than 4,000 people. The company’s strategy centers on providing frictionless, technology-driven identity solutions that streamline security and credentialing processes. Its competitive edge is supported by a robust subscription model and a diversified portfolio of digital verification products tailored to high-security environments.

What this transaction means for investors

The sale of 33,000 Clear Secure shares by Board of Directors member Adam Wiener is not a cause for concern. The transaction was part of Mr. Wiener’s Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. He adopted the plan in December of 2024.

A Rule 10b5-1 trading plan is often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information. Moreover, Mr. Wiener still held over 130,000 shares after his transactions, which indicates he is not in a rush to sell his holdings.

Mr. Wiener’s disposition occurred at a time when Clear Secure stock was soaring. Shares reached a 52-week high of $50.46 on Feb. 26.

The stock is doing well because Clear Secure’s business is thriving. Its revenue in 2025 rose a strong 17% year over year to $900.8 million. The increase was due to whopping 31.5% year-over-year growth in members to 38 million.

Clear Secure looks like a compelling investment, but the jump up in its share price means its stock valuation has gotten expensive. Its price-to-earnings ratio of 29 hovers around a high point for the past year.

This makes now a good time for shareholders to sell. But for investors thinking to buy, wait for Clear Secure’s stock price to drop first.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.