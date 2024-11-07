Clear Secure sees Q4 revenue $202M-$204M, consensus $200.03M

The company said, “We expect fourth quarter 2024 revenue of $202-$204 million and Total Bookings of $224-$226 million.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on YOU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.