Clear Secure Insider Unloads 14,000 Shares as Company Launches Free Digital ID

Key Points

14,000 shares were sold directly on Jan. 2, 2026, for a transaction value of ~$490,000 at a reported price of $35 per share.

This disposition represented 7.79% of Wiener's direct holdings, reducing his total direct stake to 165,634 shares (0.1733% ownership).

No indirect or derivative activity was reported.

The trade size was the largest for Wiener to date and comes after a series of incrementally larger transactions, reflecting both increased cadence and a shrinking available share base.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU), a digital identity leader serving U.S. airports and enterprises, recently reported a notable insider sale.

Adam Wiener, director of Clear Secure, executed an open-market sale of 14,000 directly held shares, valued at ~$490,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 14,000 Transaction value $490,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 165,634 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $5.7 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($35.00); post-transaction value based on Jan. 2, 2026 market close ($34.38).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Wiener's prior trading activity?

This 14,000-share sale is the largest single disposition by Wiener on record, more than double his recent median sell size of 7,000 shares and exceeding the previous individual maximum of 8,000 shares since July 2025. What proportion of Wiener's holdings was affected, and what does this imply?

The transaction represented 7.79% of his direct stake, a marked increase from the recent median of 3.53% per trade; this jump reflects both the accelerated pace of selling and smaller remaining capacity. Was this sale part of a systematic program or discretionary action?

According to the footnotes, the sale was effected under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, indicating a pre-planned, non-discretionary execution cadence. How does the timing relate to market performance and Wiener's remaining position?

The trade was completed as of Jan. 2, 2026, when shares were priced at $35.00; over the prior twelve months, Clear Secure delivered a 40.18% total return; Wiener retains 165,634 shares valued at ~$5.7 million as of the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $866.30 million Net income (TTM) $181.69 million Dividend yield 3.73% 1-year price change 40.18%

* 1-year price change calculated using Jan. 2, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Core offerings include a secure identity platform, CLEAR Plus aviation subscription service, the CLEAR app for digital enrollment and engagement, Reserve powered by CLEAR for virtual queuing, and Atlas Certified for automated professional license verification.

Main customers are frequent travelers, airports, and organizations requiring secure identity and credential verification, with a focus on the U.S. market.

Clear Secure operates at scale with over 4,000 employees and a robust technology platform serving both consumers and enterprise clients. The company’s strategy centers on leveraging advanced identity verification and digital access solutions to streamline security and customer experiences in high-traffic environments. Its competitive edge lies in its integrated approach to secure identity and its strong presence in U.S. airports and related markets.

What this transaction means for investors

The Clear Secure director's early-January sale was made through a pre-arranged trading plan established in December 2024, suggesting this was routine portfolio management common among executives. Clear Secure has made some noteworthy achievements in the last year, rapidly expanding its biometric eGate technology across U.S. airports and recently launching a free digital ID product that works at over 250 TSA checkpoints.

Clear reported strong Q3 results in November, with revenue of $229 million (up 15.5% year over year) and earnings of $0.29 per share that beat analyst estimates. The company is deploying biometric eGates at major airports including Miami, Phoenix, Baltimore, and Boston, and recently expanded international enrollment to travelers from 40 countries.

The stock has surged around 40% over the last year, significantly outpacing the S&P 500 and demonstrating strong momentum within the software sector. Shares reached a 52-week high of $42 in mid-December before pulling back to around $36 as of this writing.

Growth investors seeking exposure to biometric security and digital identity verification may want to give this stock a closer look. Clear's strong profitability margins and expanding airport footprint ahead of the 2026 World Cup suggest solid fundamentals, though the stock's recent run-up could mean it's worth waiting for a better entry point.

Glossary

Open-market sale: A transaction where shares are sold directly on a public stock exchange, not through private arrangements.

SEC Form 4: A required filing that discloses insider trades of company stock by officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset, such as company shares.

Direct holdings: Shares owned and controlled directly by an individual, not through intermediaries or trusts.

Indirect or derivative activity: Transactions involving shares held through other entities or financial instruments, rather than direct ownership.

Rule 10b5-1 trading plan: A pre-arranged plan allowing insiders to sell shares at set times, reducing accusations of trading on insider information.

Cadence: The frequency or regularity with which transactions, such as share sales, occur over time.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Dividend yield: The annual dividend payment divided by the share price, shown as a percentage.

Virtual queuing: A system that lets users reserve a place in line digitally, reducing physical wait times.

Automated professional license verification: Technology that checks and confirms professional credentials without manual review.



Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.