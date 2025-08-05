Clear Secure, Inc. Q2 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU) reported a profit for second quarter of $24.72 million

The company's bottom line totaled $24.72 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $24.12 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.5% to $219.47 million from $186.75 million last year.

Clear Secure, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $24.72 Mln. vs. $24.12 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.26 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $219.47 Mln vs. $186.75 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $223-226

