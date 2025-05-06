CLEAR Secure, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.125 per Share

CLEAR announced a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, payable June 17, 2025, subject to Board approval.

Quiver AI Summary

Clear Secure, Inc. announced a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, set to be paid on June 17, 2025, to shareholders of Class A and Class B Common Stock who are on record as of June 10, 2025. This dividend will be funded from cash distributions by its subsidiary. Future dividends will depend on various factors including the company's financial performance and other relevant considerations. CLEAR aims to enhance security and streamline experiences for over 30 million members, emphasizing privacy and control over personal data. The company also included a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting the possible risks and uncertainties that could impact future performance.

Potential Positives

Clear Secure, Inc. has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, marking a positive financial return for shareholders.

The dividend payment reflects the company's financial stability and ability to generate cash flow from its subsidiary.

With over 30 million members and a growing network of partners, CLEAR is demonstrating robust growth and market presence in the identity verification sector.

The commitment to privacy and member data security reinforces CLEAR's reputation and reliability in the market.

Potential Negatives

The quarterly dividend amount of $0.125 per share may be perceived as low, potentially signaling weaker financial performance or concerns about future cash flow.

The dependence on cash distributions from its subsidiary to fund the dividend raises questions about the subsidiary's financial health and operational success.

The disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements highlights uncertainty about future performance, which may lead to investor skepticism.

FAQ

What is the amount of the declared quarterly dividend by Clear Secure?

Clear Secure has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share.

When will the quarterly dividend be paid?

The quarterly dividend will be payable on June 17, 2025.

Who is eligible for the Clear Secure dividend?

Holders of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock are eligible for the dividend.

What factors could affect future dividends from Clear Secure?

Future dividends will depend on business conditions, financial position, and approval from the Board of Directors.

How does Clear Secure protect member privacy?

Clear Secure ensures privacy by allowing members to control their information and never selling their data.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$YOU Insider Trading Activity

$YOU insiders have traded $YOU stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YOU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM WIENER sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $75,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$YOU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 198 institutional investors add shares of $YOU stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE: YOU) ("CLEAR" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, payable on June 17, 2025 to holders of record of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock as of the close of business on June 10, 2025.





The Company will fund the payment of the quarterly dividend from proportionate cash distributions by its subsidiary.





The declaration, timing and amount of any future dividends will be subject to the discretion and approval of the Board and will depend on a number of factors, including CLEAR's results of operations, cash flows, financial position and capital requirements, as well as general business conditions, legal, tax and regulatory restrictions and other factors the Board deems relevant at the time it determines to declare such dividends.







About CLEAR







CLEAR's mission is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 30 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that any and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those described in the Company's filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.







CLEAR











media@clearme.com









This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.