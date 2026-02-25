Clear Secure, Inc. Announces Drop In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $30.76 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $103.29 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.7% to $240.75 million from $206.27 million last year.

Clear Secure, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $30.76 Mln. vs. $103.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $240.75 Mln vs. $206.27 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 242 M To $ 245 M

