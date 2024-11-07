Clear Secure falls -21.5%

Clear Secure (YOU) is down -21.5%, or -$8.25 to $30.20.
- Clear Secure sees Q4 revenue $202M-$204M, consensus $200.03M
- Clear Secure reports Q3 adjusted EPS 30c, consensus 33c
- Clear Secure price target raised to $42 from $34 at Telsey Advisory
- Clear Secure price target raised to $32 from $24 at Stifel
- Clear Secure price target raised to $45 from $40 at Needham
