Clear Secure Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for YOU

In trading on Monday, shares of Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.19, changing hands as high as $28.69 per share. Clear Secure Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YOU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YOU's low point in its 52 week range is $18.79 per share, with $65.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.51.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.