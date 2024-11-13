Clear Secure 4.28M share Block Trade priced at $26.50

The deal priced above the range of $25.50-$26.00. Morgan Stanley acted as sole book running manager for the offering.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on YOU:
- Clear Secure 4.28M share Block Trade; price range $25.50-$26.00
- Clear Secure, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance
- Clear Secure falls -21.8%
- Qualcomm, Moderna report quarterly beats: Morning Buzz
- Clear Secure falls -20.4%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.