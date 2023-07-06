Clear Sale (BSP:CLSA3) Price Target Increased by 7.26% to 16.58

The average one-year price target for Clear Sale (BSP:CLSA3) has been revised to 16.58 / share. This is an increase of 7.26% from the prior estimate of 15.45 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 128.62% from the latest reported closing price of 7.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clear Sale. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLSA3 is 0.12%, an increase of 13.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.07% to 5,192K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GBFAX - Emerging Markets Fund holds 3,592K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,382K shares, representing an increase of 5.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLSA3 by 11.19% over the last quarter.

IEMGX - Voya Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class I holds 621K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 771K shares, representing a decrease of 24.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLSA3 by 80.24% over the last quarter.

VanEck VIP Trust - VanEck VIP Emerging Markets Fund Initial Class holds 441K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing an increase of 36.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLSA3 by 67.18% over the last quarter.

TEMUX - Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 308K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BRF - VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF holds 49K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLSA3 by 9.45% over the last quarter.

