Clear Sale (BSP:CLSA3) Price Target Decreased by 20.00% to 8.16

The average one-year price target for Clear Sale (BSP:CLSA3) has been revised to 8.16 / share. This is an decrease of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 10.20 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 114.74% from the latest reported closing price of 3.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clear Sale. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 30.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLSA3 is 0.08%, a decrease of 40.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 5,391K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GBFAX - Emerging Markets Fund holds 3,759K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMGX - Voya Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class I holds 621K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 771K shares, representing a decrease of 24.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLSA3 by 80.24% over the last quarter.

VanEck VIP Trust - VanEck VIP Emerging Markets Fund Initial Class holds 371K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 441K shares, representing a decrease of 18.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLSA3 by 36.99% over the last quarter.

TEMUX - Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 346K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 63K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 23.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLSA3 by 24.80% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

