CLEAR Opens First TSA PreCheck Enrollment Location Outside Airport at Plaza Las Américas in San Juan, Puerto Rico

CLEAR has opened its first non-airport enrollment location for TSA PreCheck services at Plaza Las Américas in San Juan, Puerto Rico, expanding its reach beyond airports. This new site complements its existing 55 airport locations across the U.S. and is part of CLEAR's ongoing strategy to increase access to Trusted Traveler program enrollment and renewals. The services are also provided at selected Staples stores nationwide. CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker highlighted that the collaboration with Plaza Las Américas, the Caribbean's largest shopping center, enhances convenience for travelers, allowing them to prepare for seamless airport experiences. The new location operates Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from Noon to 7 p.m. TSA PreCheck offers expedited screening for its members, allowing them to keep shoes and light jackets on and undergo faster security checks. More information on enrollment and locations is available through CLEAR’s TSA PreCheck website.

CLEAR has expanded its TSA PreCheck enrollment services by opening a new location at Plaza Las Américas in San Juan, Puerto Rico, marking its first non-airport location in the area.

The new location enhances consumer convenience by providing enrollment and renewal services outside of traditional airport settings, complementing CLEAR's existing network of 55 airport locations across the U.S.

This move indicates CLEAR's commitment to growing its national enrollment footprint and improving accessibility for potential TSA PreCheck members.

Expansion into a non-airport location may indicate diminishing demand for airport-based enrollment services, raising concerns about future growth potential.

The mention of potential risks and uncertainties in future performance may deter investors, as it highlights vulnerabilities in the business model.

The company may face stiff competition and scrutiny in a saturated market for travel convenience services, which could impact its market position.

What is the new CLEAR location in San Juan for?

The new CLEAR location at Plaza Las Américas offers TSA PreCheck enrollment and renewal services outside the airport.

What are the operating hours for the CLEAR location at Plaza Las Américas?

The location is open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from Noon to 7 p.m. AST.

How does TSA PreCheck improve the travel experience?

TSA PreCheck members can keep shoes and light jackets on, and expedite through security screening, often waiting less than 10 minutes.

Where can I find additional CLEAR TSA PreCheck enrollment locations?

A complete list of CLEAR TSA PreCheck enrollment locations is available on their authorized website at https://tsaprecheckbyclear.tsa.dhs.gov/locations.

How can I renew my TSA PreCheck membership?

Most existing TSA PreCheck members can renew directly on CLEAR’s website, regardless of their original enrollment provider.

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), an authorized TSA PreCheck® enrollment provider, continues to expand locations outside the airport environment to enroll and renew consumers in the Trusted Traveler program by opening a new location at Plaza Las Américas in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This marks CLEAR’s first non-airport location in San Juan for TSA PreCheck enrollment and renewal services, complementing its 55 airport-based enrollment and renewal locations across the U.S. TSA PreCheck enrollment and renewal services through CLEAR are also available at select Staples stores nationwide.





The launch of this new enrollment location represents the ongoing expansion of CLEAR’s national TSA PreCheck enrollment footprint. Throughout 2025, CLEAR will continue delivering convenience to consumers by launching additional locations and extended hours of operation for enrollment and renewals.





“TSA PreCheck Enrollment through CLEAR provides a fast and efficient travel experience,”



said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker.



"We’re excited to bring this trusted traveler program to Plaza Las Américas, the Caribbean’s largest shopping center, delivering greater convenience with expanded enrollment options beyond the airport."





“Plaza Las Américas is proud to offer TSA PreCheck enrollment with CLEAR,”



said Edwin Tavárez, General Manager at Plaza Las Américas.



“As the Caribbean’s largest shopping center and a key destination for travelers, this new service provides added convenience for our visitors, making it easier than ever to prepare for a seamless airport experience.”







Hours of operation at Plaza Las Américas are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. AST to 7 p.m. AST, and Sunday from Noon AST to 7 p.m. AST.



The location is on level 1 of Plaza Las Americas, across from the Lacoste store. Enter via the entrance near the Genesis store, proceed straight ahead, and take a right before the escalator. Look for the TSA PreCheck through CLEAR standing banners and pods.





TSA PreCheck members benefit from the convenience of keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on through the airport security checkpoint, and keeping laptops and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags. Members typically get through security screening much faster, with about 99% of members waiting less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints nationwide.





New TSA PreCheck applicants can pre-enroll or find an enrollment location by visiting the authorized CLEAR’s authorized TSA PreCheck website,





https://tsaprecheckbyclear.tsa.dhs.gov/





. Most existing TSA PreCheck members can renew directly on the website, regardless of the provider they enrolled with originally.





A list of CLEAR enrollment locations for TSA PreCheck is included below, and on the CLEAR, TSA PreCheck website:





https://tsaprecheckbyclear.tsa.dhs.gov/locations





.







About TSA PreCheck



®





TSA PreCheck is a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Trusted Traveler program that allows enrolled travelers expedited screening through airport security. TSA PreCheck lanes are located at over 200 airports with nearly 100 airlines participating. Since TSA first launched the TSA PreCheck application program as a





DHS Trusted Traveler Program





for low-risk travelers in December 2013, active membership in the program has grown to more than 20 million members.







About CLEAR







CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With over 27 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.







About Plaza Las Américas







Plaza Las Américas is the leading shopping center in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. It is part of a family-owned group of Puerto Rican companies with a commercial tradition that began at the 19th century. The shopping center has over 300 retailers and services, including around 50 food stands or restaurants, and 15 movie theaters. With 2 million square feet, Plaza Las Américas is located in the heart of the San Juan Metropolitan Area, adjacent to the central business district of the Island, and 15 minutes away from the port of San Juan, the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, the Convention Center and most of the hotels in the metropolitan area.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that any and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those described in the Company's filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10- K. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.







CLEAR









media@clearme.com







This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



