CLEAR Expands TSA PreCheck Enrollment Locations at Simon Retail Centers

CLEAR expands TSA PreCheck enrollment with new locations in Florida, Texas, and Georgia, enhancing convenience for travelers.

CLEAR, an authorized TSA PreCheck enrollment provider, is expanding its services by opening new enrollment and renewal locations outside of airports at several major shopping centers, including Sawgrass Mills, The Florida Mall, The Galleria, and Lenox Square. These locations, situated in Florida and Texas, mark CLEAR's first non-airport enrollment services in these areas, complementing its existing airport locations. The initiative aims to enhance convenience for travelers by allowing them to enroll or renew TSA PreCheck while shopping. CLEAR's CEO, Caryn Seidman-Becker, emphasized the importance of making the TSA PreCheck process more accessible. The new sites will have extended operational hours, and travelers can expect faster security screening as TSA PreCheck members. For more information and to find enrollment locations, travelers can visit CLEAR's authorized TSA PreCheck website.

NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), an authorized TSA PreCheck® enrollment provider, continues to expand locations outside the airport environment to enroll and renew consumers in the Trusted Traveler program by opening new locations at





Sawgrass Mills





®,





The Florida Mall





®,





The Galleria





™, and





Lenox Square





®. These locations–in Sunrise; Florida; Orlando, Florida; Houston, Texas; and Atlanta, Georgia–are owned by





Simon®





, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations. This marks CLEAR’s first non-airport location in these areas for TSA PreCheck enrollment and renewal services, complementing its 56 airport-based enrollment and renewal locations across the U.S. TSA PreCheck enrollment and renewal services through CLEAR are also available at select Staples stores nationwide.





The launch of these new enrollment locations represents the ongoing expansion of CLEAR’s national TSA PreCheck enrollment footprint. Throughout 2025, CLEAR will continue delivering convenience to consumers by launching additional locations and extended hours of operation for enrollment and renewals.





“TSA PreCheck through CLEAR provides a fast and efficient travel experience,”



said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker



. “We are committed to making TSA PreCheck enrollment more accessible and convenient for travelers, and we’re excited to bring this service to Sawgrass Mills, The Florida Mall, The Galleria, and Lenox Square. As some of the premier retail destinations in the country, these locations offer an ideal way for travelers to seamlessly enroll or renew TSA PreCheck, helping them move through security faster and with less hassle.”





“We love to enhance the shopper experience with new amenities across our portfolio of retail centers, and bringing TSA PreCheck enrollment, particularly to these tourist destinations, is a perfect fit,”



said Chip Harding, Executive Vice President, Simon Media & Experiences at Simon.



“We’re thrilled to collaborate with CLEAR to offer our visitors a convenient and efficient way to enroll or renew TSA PreCheck while they shop.”





Hours of operation at Sawgrass Mills and The Florida Mall are Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET; The Galleria will operate Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET and Sunday from noon ET to 6 p.m. ET; and Lenox Square will operate Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET and Sunday from noon ET to 7 p.m. ET.





Look for the TSA PreCheck through CLEAR standing banners and pods.





TSA PreCheck members benefit from the convenience of keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on through the airport security checkpoint, and keeping laptops and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags. Members typically get through security screening much faster, with about 99% of members waiting less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints nationwide.





New TSA PreCheck applicants can pre-enroll or find an enrollment location by visiting the authorized CLEAR’s authorized TSA PreCheck website,





https://tsaprecheckbyclear.tsa.dhs.gov/





. Most existing TSA PreCheck members can renew directly on the website, regardless of the provider they enrolled with originally.





A list of CLEAR enrollment locations for TSA PreCheck is included below, and on the CLEAR, TSA PreCheck website:





https://tsaprecheckbyclear.tsa.dhs.gov/locations





.







About TSA PreCheck



®





TSA PreCheck is a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Trusted Traveler program that allows enrolled travelers expedited screening through airport security. TSA PreCheck lanes are located at over 200 airports with nearly 90 airlines participating. Since TSA first launched the TSA PreCheck application program as a





DHS Trusted Traveler Program





for low-risk travelers in December 2013, active membership in the program has grown to more than 20 million members.







About CLEAR







CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With over 30 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.







About Simon







Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that any and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those described in the Company's filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10- K. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.







CLEAR











media@clearme.com









This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



