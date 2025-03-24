CLEAR Expands TSA PreCheck Enrollment with Five New Airport Locations Across the U.S.

CLEAR expands TSA PreCheck enrollment with five new airport locations, enhancing accessibility and convenience for travelers nationwide.

CLEAR, an official TSA PreCheck enrollment provider, has expanded its operations by opening five new enrollment locations at airports across the U.S., bringing its total to 58 TSA PreCheck enrollment sites. The new locations are at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Gerald R. Ford International Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and Portland International Airport. Throughout 2025, CLEAR aims to further enhance consumer convenience by adding more enrollment sites and extending hours of operation. CLEAR's services enable faster airport security experiences for TSA PreCheck members, who benefit from quicker screening and other privileges. The rollout reflects CLEAR's ongoing commitment to improving travel experiences for its members.

CLEAR's expansion of TSA PreCheck enrollment locations to five new airports enhances accessibility for travelers, potentially increasing membership and usage of its services.

The addition of expanded hours for enrollment and renewals provides added convenience for consumers, aligning with CLEAR's mission to create frictionless experiences.

With this growth, CLEAR reinforces its role as a key player in the Trusted Traveler program, which could positively impact its market position and brand recognition.

The statement from CLEAR's CEO emphasizes the benefits to U.S. travelers, promoting the company as customer-centric and responsive to consumer needs.

While the expansion to five new locations may suggest growth, it also implies that the company is currently limited in its operational footprint, potentially signaling a lack of prior accessibility for customers.

The need for ongoing expansion may highlight previous shortcomings in their service availability, possibly leading to dissatisfaction among potential customers who required access to TSA PreCheck services sooner.

The forward-looking statements disclaimer indicates potential risks and uncertainties ahead, which could be a concern for investors regarding the company's future performance.

What new airports has CLEAR opened for TSA PreCheck enrollment?

CLEAR has opened five new TSA PreCheck enrollment locations at airports including SRQ, BWI, GRR, PHX, and PDX.

How many TSA PreCheck enrollment locations does CLEAR have now?

CLEAR now has a total of 58 TSA PreCheck enrollment locations across the United States.

What are the benefits of TSA PreCheck through CLEAR?

Members enjoy expedited security screening, keeping shoes and jackets on, and faster passage through checkpoints.

How can new applicants find TSA PreCheck enrollment locations?

New applicants can find enrollment locations by visiting CLEAR's authorized TSA PreCheck website.

What hours are CLEAR's TSA PreCheck enrollments available?

Enrollment hours vary by location; many locations operate daily from morning to evening for consumer convenience.

$YOU Insider Trading Activity

$YOU insiders have traded $YOU stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YOU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENNETH L. CORNICK (President & CFO) sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $5,112,000

INVESTMENTS II, LLC ALCLEAR sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $5,112,000

ADAM WIENER sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $75,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$YOU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of $YOU stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$YOU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $YOU in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/01/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $YOU, check out Quiver Quantitative's $YOU forecast page.

NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), an official TSA PreCheck





enrollment provider, continues to expand locations to enroll and renew consumers in the Trusted Traveler program by opening five new locations.





CLEAR now has 58 TSA PreCheck enrollment locations open across the U.S. The launch of the enrollment location at these five airports represent the ongoing expansion of CLEAR's national TSA PreCheck enrollment footprint. Throughout 2025, CLEAR will continue delivering convenience to consumers by launching additional locations and extended hours of operation for enrollment and renewals.





The five new airport locations include:







Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)



Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)



Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR)



Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)



Portland International Airport (PDX)











"TSA PreCheck through CLEAR provides a fast and efficient airport experience,"



said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker.



"This is a win-win for U.S. travelers who will have access to more enrollment locations, expanded hours and other benefits."





TSA PreCheck members benefit from the convenience of keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on through the airport security checkpoint, and keeping laptops and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags. Members typically get through security screening much faster, with about 99% of members waiting less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints nationwide.





New TSA PreCheck applicants can pre-enroll or find an enrollment location by visiting the authorized CLEAR’s authorized TSA PreCheck website,





https://tsaprecheckbyclear.tsa.dhs.gov/





. Most existing TSA PreCheck members can renew directly on the website, regardless of the provider they enrolled with originally.





A list of CLEAR enrollment locations for TSA PreCheck is included below, and on the CLEAR, TSA PreCheck website:





https://tsaprecheckbyclear.tsa.dhs.gov/locations





.





CLEAR offers in-person TSA PreCheck enrollments and renewals at:







LaGuardia Airport (LGA) from Sunday through Friday from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m ET and Saturday from 6 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET



Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) from 6 a.m. MT to 8 p.m. MT daily



Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) from 6 a.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT daily



Orlando International Airport (MCO) from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET daily



Sacramento International Airport (SMF) from Sunday through Friday from 6 a.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT and Saturday from 6 a.m. PT to 6 p.m. PT



Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET daily



Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT



San Diego International Airport (SAN) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. PT to 5 p.m. PT



Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) from Sunday through Friday from 7 a.m CT to 6 p.m. CT and Saturday from 6 a.m. CT to 4 p.m. CT



Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) from Sunday through Friday from 6 a.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET and Saturday from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET



John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m ET daily



Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT daily



Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 6 p.m. CT



Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET daily



San Francisco International Airport (SFO) from Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT daily



Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 8 p.m CT



Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 6 p.m. CT



William P. Hobby International Airport (HOU) from Sunday through Friday from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. CT and Saturday from 6 a.m. CT to 5:30 p.m. CT



George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 6 p.m. CT daily



Long Beach Airport (LGB) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. PT to 6 p.m. PT daily



Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET daily



Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 5:30 p.m. CT daily



Denver International Airport (DEN) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. MT through 8 p.m. MT daily



Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET daily



Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET daily



San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT daily



Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. AST to 8 p.m. AST daily



Boise Airport (BOI) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. MT to 5 p.m. MT daily



Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) from Monday through Friday and Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 8 p.m. CT and Saturday from 6 a.m. MT to 7 p.m. MT



Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 8 p.m. CT daily



Ontario International Airport (ONT) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. PT to 7 p.m. PT daily



Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 8 p.m. CT daily



Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. PT to 5 p.m. PT daily



Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET daily



John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET daily



Kansas City International Airport (MCI)from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 6 p.m. CT daily



Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET daily



Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET daily



Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET daily



Tulsa International Airport (TUL) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 5 p.m. CT daily



Nashville International Airport (BNA) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 6 p.m. CT daily



Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET daily



Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET daily



Greenville–Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET daily



Will Rogers World Airport (OKC) from Sunday through Friday from 6 a.m. CT to 5 p.m. CT and Saturday from 6 a.m. CT to 4 p.m. CT



Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 6 p.m. CT daily



San Antonio International Airport (SAT) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 7 p.m. CT daily



Bradley International Airport (BDL) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET



Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET daily



Kahului International Airport (OGG) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. HST to 2 p.m. HST daily



Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. HST to 2 p.m. HST daily



Westchester County Airport (HPN) from Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET



St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 7 p.m. CT



Portland International Airport (PDX) from Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. PT to 5 p.m. PT



Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) from Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET



Portland International Airport (PDX) from Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. PT to 5 p.m. PT



Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET



Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET









About TSA PreCheck



TSA PreCheck is a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Trusted Traveler program that allows enrolled travelers expedited screening through airport security. TSA PreCheck lanes are located at over 200 airports with nearly 90 airlines participating. Since TSA first launched the TSA PreCheck application program as a





DHS Trusted Traveler Program





for low-risk travelers in December 2013, active membership in the program has grown to more than 20 million members.







About CLEAR







CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With over 30 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that any and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those described in the Company's filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10- K. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.







media@clearme.com









