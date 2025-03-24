CLEAR Expands TSA PreCheck Enrollment with Five New Airport Locations Across the U.S.

CLEAR expands TSA PreCheck enrollment with five new airport locations, enhancing accessibility and convenience for travelers nationwide.
Full Release
NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), an official TSA PreCheck
®
enrollment provider, continues to expand locations to enroll and renew consumers in the Trusted Traveler program by opening five new locations.
CLEAR now has 58 TSA PreCheck enrollment locations open across the U.S. The launch of the enrollment location at these five airports represent the ongoing expansion of CLEAR's national TSA PreCheck enrollment footprint. Throughout 2025, CLEAR will continue delivering convenience to consumers by launching additional locations and extended hours of operation for enrollment and renewals.
The five new airport locations include:
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)
Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)
Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR)
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)
Portland International Airport (PDX)
"TSA PreCheck through CLEAR provides a fast and efficient airport experience,"
said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker.
"This is a win-win for U.S. travelers who will have access to more enrollment locations, expanded hours and other benefits."
TSA PreCheck members benefit from the convenience of keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on through the airport security checkpoint, and keeping laptops and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags. Members typically get through security screening much faster, with about 99% of members waiting less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints nationwide.
New TSA PreCheck applicants can pre-enroll or find an enrollment location by visiting the authorized CLEAR’s authorized TSA PreCheck website,
https://tsaprecheckbyclear.tsa.dhs.gov/
. Most existing TSA PreCheck members can renew directly on the website, regardless of the provider they enrolled with originally.
A list of CLEAR enrollment locations for TSA PreCheck is included below, and on the CLEAR, TSA PreCheck website:
https://tsaprecheckbyclear.tsa.dhs.gov/locations
.
CLEAR offers in-person TSA PreCheck enrollments and renewals at:
LaGuardia Airport (LGA) from Sunday through Friday from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m ET and Saturday from 6 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET
Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) from 6 a.m. MT to 8 p.m. MT daily
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) from 6 a.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT daily
Orlando International Airport (MCO) from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET daily
Sacramento International Airport (SMF) from Sunday through Friday from 6 a.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT and Saturday from 6 a.m. PT to 6 p.m. PT
Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET daily
Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT
San Diego International Airport (SAN) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. PT to 5 p.m. PT
Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) from Sunday through Friday from 7 a.m CT to 6 p.m. CT and Saturday from 6 a.m. CT to 4 p.m. CT
Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) from Sunday through Friday from 6 a.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET and Saturday from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET
John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m ET daily
Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT daily
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 6 p.m. CT
Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET daily
San Francisco International Airport (SFO) from Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT daily
Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 8 p.m CT
Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 6 p.m. CT
William P. Hobby International Airport (HOU) from Sunday through Friday from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. CT and Saturday from 6 a.m. CT to 5:30 p.m. CT
George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 6 p.m. CT daily
Long Beach Airport (LGB) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. PT to 6 p.m. PT daily
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET daily
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 5:30 p.m. CT daily
Denver International Airport (DEN) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. MT through 8 p.m. MT daily
Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET daily
Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET daily
San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT daily
Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. AST to 8 p.m. AST daily
Boise Airport (BOI) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. MT to 5 p.m. MT daily
Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) from Monday through Friday and Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 8 p.m. CT and Saturday from 6 a.m. MT to 7 p.m. MT
Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 8 p.m. CT daily
Ontario International Airport (ONT) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. PT to 7 p.m. PT daily
Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 8 p.m. CT daily
Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. PT to 5 p.m. PT daily
Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET daily
John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET daily
Kansas City International Airport (MCI)from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 6 p.m. CT daily
Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET daily
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET daily
Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET daily
Tulsa International Airport (TUL) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 5 p.m. CT daily
Nashville International Airport (BNA) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 6 p.m. CT daily
Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET daily
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET daily
Greenville–Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET daily
Will Rogers World Airport (OKC) from Sunday through Friday from 6 a.m. CT to 5 p.m. CT and Saturday from 6 a.m. CT to 4 p.m. CT
Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 6 p.m. CT daily
San Antonio International Airport (SAT) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 7 p.m. CT daily
Bradley International Airport (BDL) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET
Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET daily
Kahului International Airport (OGG) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. HST to 2 p.m. HST daily
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. HST to 2 p.m. HST daily
Westchester County Airport (HPN) from Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET
St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. CT to 7 p.m. CT
Portland International Airport (PDX) from Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. PT to 5 p.m. PT
Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) from Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET
Portland International Airport (PDX) from Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. PT to 5 p.m. PT
Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) from Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET
About TSA PreCheck
®
TSA PreCheck is a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Trusted Traveler program that allows enrolled travelers expedited screening through airport security. TSA PreCheck lanes are located at over 200 airports with nearly 90 airlines participating. Since TSA first launched the TSA PreCheck application program as a
DHS Trusted Traveler Program
for low-risk travelers in December 2013, active membership in the program has grown to more than 20 million members.
About CLEAR
CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With over 30 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that any and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those described in the Company's filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10- K. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.
CLEAR
media@clearme.com
This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.