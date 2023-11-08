News & Insights

Markets
CCO

Clear Channel Reports FFO Loss For Q3; Cuts Annual Outlook

November 08, 2023 — 07:41 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO), an outdoor advertising firm, on Wednesday reported loss from Funds from Operations or FFO for the third quarter of 2023, amidst a surge in other operating expenses. In addition, CCO has revised down its annual outlook.

For the three-month period to September 30, the company reported an FFO loss of $10.713 million, compared with an FFO profit of $10.805 million, recorded for the same period last year.

Excluding items, FFO declined to $24.612 million from the previous year's $33.864 million.

Net loss was at $263.490 million as against a loss of $39.757 million in 2022.

Loss from continuing operations widened to $51.082 million from $18.798 million of last year.

Loss from discontinued operations was $211.736 million, compared to loss of $19.982 million a year ago.

Operating income moved down to $69.517 million from $80.670 million a year ago.

Other operating expenses surged to $6.179 million from last year's $1.863 million.

Depreciation and amortization stood at $57.699 million, higher than $49.871 million a year ago.

Excluding items, EBITDA dropped to $139.216 million from $137.947 million in 2022.

Revenue was $526.786 million, up from last year's $503.344 million. Looking ahead, for the full year, Clear Channel has revised down its guidance.

The company now expects to post an Adjusted FFO of $67 million to $80 million against its previous guidance of $62 million to $82 million.

Excluding items, CCO now expects EBITDA of $520 million to $542 million, lesser than its previous outlook of $522 million to $552 million.

Clear Channel forecasted loss from continuing operations of $190 million to $172 million.

The company now anticipates revenue of $2.091 billion to $2.118 billion against its earlier expectation of $2.465 billion to $2.535 billion.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $2.45 billion, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the advertising firm forecast revenue of $591 million to $618 million, below the analysts' estimates of $700.43 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.