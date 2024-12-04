Clear Channel Outdoor unit renews contract with Signature Aviation

Clear Channel Outdoor’s (CCO) Airports Division, the Americas-based airports business of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, announced that through a five-year contract renewal with Signature Aviation, the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, it will continue to revolutionize advertising programs across more than 100 private aviation terminals in the U.S. As a strategic advertising partner to Signature Aviation, CCO will expand its network of cutting-edge digital media assets, which will be available for leading brands to interact with highly influential air travelers in some of the country’s most coveted regional markets.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CCO:
- Clear Channel Outdoor awarded OOH advertising concession by the MTA
- Clear Channel Outdoor price target lowered to $2.40 from $2.60 at TD Cowen
- Clear Channel Outdoor: Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Expansion
- Clear Channel Outdoor Sees Revenue Growth in Q3 2024
- Clear Channel Outdoor reports Q3 revenue $558.99M, consensus $557.41M
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.