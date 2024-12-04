News & Insights

Clear Channel Outdoor unit renews contract with Signature Aviation

December 04, 2024 — 08:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Clear Channel Outdoor’s (CCO) Airports Division, the Americas-based airports business of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, announced that through a five-year contract renewal with Signature Aviation, the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, it will continue to revolutionize advertising programs across more than 100 private aviation terminals in the U.S. As a strategic advertising partner to Signature Aviation, CCO will expand its network of cutting-edge digital media assets, which will be available for leading brands to interact with highly influential air travelers in some of the country’s most coveted regional markets.

