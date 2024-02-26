Clear Channel Outdoor To Offer $865 Mln Of Senior Secured Notes; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO), an advertising company, Monday announced a private offering of $865 million worth of senior secured notes due 2030.

The notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by the company's domestic subsidiaries.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to prepay a portion of the borrowings outstanding under its existing senior secured term loan facility.

The private offering is part of a refinancing transaction where the company intends to enter into an amendment to its existing senior secured credit facilities, which is expected to increase the maturity of the Loan B facility from 2026 to 2028.

In pre-market activity, Clear Channel Outdoor shares are trading at $1.99, up 5.85% on the New York Stock Exchange.

