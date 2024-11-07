Clear Channel Outdoor: Q3 Earnings Insights

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) announced its Q3 earnings on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 06:00 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Clear Channel Outdoor missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.06.
Revenue was up $32.20 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.01, leading to a 3.0% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Clear Channel Outdoor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.05
|-0.17
|0.04
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|-0.06
|-0.04
|-0.17
|0.05
|-0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|557.41M
|562.37M
|478.55M
|610.14M
|594.92M
|Revenue Actual
|558.99M
|558.54M
|481.75M
|632.11M
|526.79M
Competitors that recently released earnings
When analyzing Clear Channel Outdoor's numbers, it's imperative to put them into context by comparing them to those of its competitors, like PubMatic, TechTarget, and National CineMedia.
PubMatic announced strong earnings on August 08, 2024, surpassing market expectations. Despite an estimated EPS of $-0.02, PubMatic's actual EPS was $0.17, reflecting a 950.0% increase. TechTarget's earnings announcement on August 08, 2024 exceeded expectations, with an actual EPS of $0.42 compared to the market's projected EPS of $0.4, resulting in a 5.0% increase. National CineMedia reported earnings on November 05, 2024 that fell short of expectations, with an actual EPS of $-0.04 compared to the market's estimate of $-0.03, resulting in a -33.33% decrease. Insights into Competitors' Quarterly Earnings and Stock Performance
In this detailed analysis, insights are provided into the market's response to the latest earnings releases of key competitors. It highlights the expected and announced earnings per share (EPS) for each company, along with their corresponding stock prices at the close of the announcement day and the open of the following trading day.
|Company Name
|Date
|EPS Expected
|EPS Announced
|EPS Change Percent
|Stock Price At Close
|Stock Price at Next Day Open
|Price Change Percent
|Clear Channel Outdoor
|October 31, 2024
|-0.06
|-0.06
|0.0%
|$1.47
|$1.48
|0.68%
|PubMatic
|August 08, 2024
|-0.02
|0.17
|950.0%
|$19.6
|$13.82
|-29.49%
|TechTarget
|August 08, 2024
|0.40
|0.42
|5.0%
|$29.02
|$28.38
|-2.21%
|National CineMedia
|November 05, 2024
|-0.03
|-0.04
|-33.33%
|$7.3
|$7.35
|0.68%
Comparative Assessment: Estimated in Comparison with Actual Peer Revenues
The following table compares estimated and announced revenue figures for Clear Channel Outdoor's peers. This comparison provides insights into the revenue performance of these companies, offering valuable context to understand their financial standing within the industry.
|Company Name
|Estimated Revenue
|Announced Revenue
|Revenue Surprise Percentage
|Clear Channel Outdoor
|557.41M
|558.99M
|0.28%
|PubMatic
|70.12M
|67.27M
|-4.07%
|TechTarget
|58.08M
|58.91M
|1.44%
|National CineMedia
|58.02M
|62.40M
|7.55%
To track all earnings releases for Clear Channel Outdoor visit their earnings calendar here.
