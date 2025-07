(RTTNews) - Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) Monday said it intends to privately offer $2.05 billion of senior notes due 2031 and due 2033.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the offering towards redeeming its outstanding 5.125% senior notes due 2027, and 9% senior notes due 2028, and pay related expenses.

