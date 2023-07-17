News & Insights

Clear Channel Outdoor In Exclusive Talks To Sell Its Business In France

July 17, 2023 — 06:10 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) has entered into exclusive discussions to sell its business in France to Equinox Industries. Also, Didier Quillot, a Senior Advisor to Equinox, would participate alongside Equinox in the proposed deal and would be appointed Non-Executive Chairman of Clear Channel France upon completion.

Clear Channel Outdoor said its Board continues its reviews of strategic alternatives for the other European businesses.

The parties are planning to complete the proposed transaction in the fourth quarter of 2023.

