Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' (NYSE:CCO) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.081 = US$325m ÷ (US$5.1b - US$1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings has an ROCE of 8.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Media industry average of 7.3%.

In the above chart we have measured Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' ROCE Trend?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 34% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

What We Can Learn From Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' ROCE

To sum it up, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 57% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

