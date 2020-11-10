Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

The investors in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:CCO) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 33% to US$1.26 in the week following its third-quarter results. It looks like a positive result overall, with revenues of US$448m beating forecasts by 9.0%. Statutory losses of US$0.29 per share were roughly in line with what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:CCO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 11th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' six analysts is for revenues of US$2.15b in 2021, which would reflect a modest 4.6% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 39% to US$0.69. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.13b and losses of US$0.61 per share in 2021. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a per-share losses.

Although the analysts are now forecasting higher losses, the average price target rose 13% to US$1.49, which could indicate that these losses are expected to be "one-off", or are not anticipated to have a longer-term impact on the business. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings analyst has a price target of US$3.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$1.00. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. For example, we noticed that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 4.6%, well above its historical decline of 2.7% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.9% per year. So while Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' revenues are expected to improve, it seems that it is expected to grow at about the same rate as the overall industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

