Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) insiders made a handsome profit after selling stock presently valued at US$1.60 apiece for US$3.72

Despite the fact that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) stock rose 8.1% last week, insiders who sold US$254k worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Selling at an average price of US$3.72, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Lisa Hammitt, for US$254k worth of shares, at about US$3.72 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$1.60. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Lisa Hammitt was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership Of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings insiders own about US$10m worth of shares. That equates to 1.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings has 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

But note: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.