Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (FRA:C7C1) Price Target Increased by 5.34% to 1.67

The average one-year price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (FRA:C7C1) has been revised to 1.67 / share. This is an increase of 5.34% from the prior estimate of 1.58 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.16 to a high of 2.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.26% from the latest reported closing price of 1.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to C7C1 is 0.20%, an increase of 9.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.78% to 568,834K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allianz Asset Management holds 104,873K shares representing 21.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ares Management holds 55,829K shares representing 11.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PONAX - PIMCO Income Fund holds 50,863K shares representing 10.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Legion Partners Asset Management holds 24,777K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,543K shares, representing an increase of 17.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in C7C1 by 36.90% over the last quarter.

Mason Capital Management holds 21,260K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

