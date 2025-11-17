Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO) Price Target Increased by 21.62% to 2.30

The average one-year price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) has been revised to $2.30 / share. This is an increase of 21.62% from the prior estimate of $1.89 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $3.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.79% from the latest reported closing price of $1.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCO is 0.17%, an increase of 10.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.46% to 465,509K shares. The put/call ratio of CCO is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allianz Asset Management holds 104,723K shares representing 21.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PONAX - PIMCO Income Fund holds 50,863K shares representing 10.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ares Management holds 41,197K shares representing 8.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,829K shares , representing a decrease of 35.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCO by 11.52% over the last quarter.

Legion Partners Asset Management holds 26,096K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,081K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCO by 21.67% over the last quarter.

Anson Funds Management holds 18,238K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,154K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCO by 14.61% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

