CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HLDGS Earnings Results: $CCO Reports Quarterly Earnings

CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HLDGS ($CCO) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, missing estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $426,720,000, missing estimates of $649,716,082 by $-222,996,082.

CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HLDGS Insider Trading Activity

CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HLDGS insiders have traded $CCO stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARTURO R MORENO has made 6 purchases buying 2,415,472 shares for an estimated $3,503,243 and 0 sales.

CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HLDGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HLDGS stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

