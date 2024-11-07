Clear Channel Outdoor Earnings Report: Q3 Overview

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Clear Channel Outdoor missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.06.
Revenue was up $32.20 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.01, leading to a 3.0% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Clear Channel Outdoor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.05
|-0.17
|0.04
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|-0.06
|-0.04
|-0.17
|0.05
|-0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|557.41M
|562.37M
|478.55M
|610.14M
|594.92M
|Revenue Actual
|558.99M
|558.54M
|481.75M
|632.11M
|526.79M
Competitors' Recent Earnings Updates
In light of Clear Channel Outdoor's earnings release, it's crucial to evaluate its performance relative to industry peers, including PubMatic, TechTarget, and National CineMedia.
PubMatic announced strong earnings on August 08, 2024, surpassing market expectations. Despite an estimated EPS of $-0.02, PubMatic's actual EPS was $0.17, reflecting a 950.0% increase. TechTarget announced strong earnings on August 08, 2024, surpassing market expectations. Despite an estimated EPS of $0.4, TechTarget's actual EPS was $0.42, reflecting a 5.0% increase. Despite market projections of an EPS of $-0.03, National CineMedia's earnings on November 05, 2024 fell short with an actual EPS of $-0.04, representing a -33.33% decrease from expectations. Comprehensive Analysis: Competitors' Quarterly Earnings and Stock Performance
This analytical review offers valuable insights into how the market has perceived the most recent earnings updates from major competitors. It outlines the forecasted and disclosed earnings per share (EPS) for each company, as well as the related stock prices at the end of the announcement day and the start of the following trading day.
|Company Name
|Date
|EPS Expected
|EPS Announced
|EPS Change Percent
|Stock Price At Close
|Stock Price at Next Day Open
|Price Change Percent
|Clear Channel Outdoor
|October 31, 2024
|-0.06
|-0.06
|0.0%
|$1.47
|$1.48
|0.68%
|PubMatic
|August 08, 2024
|-0.02
|0.17
|950.0%
|$19.6
|$13.82
|-29.49%
|TechTarget
|August 08, 2024
|0.40
|0.42
|5.0%
|$29.02
|$28.38
|-2.21%
|National CineMedia
|November 05, 2024
|-0.03
|-0.04
|-33.33%
|$7.3
|$7.35
|0.68%
Comparative Study: Estimated in Contrast with Actual Peer Revenues### Peer Revenue Assessment: Estimated vs. Actual Performance Comparison
The following table compares estimated and announced revenue figures for Clear Channel Outdoor's peers. This comparison provides insights into the revenue performance of these companies, offering valuable context to understand their financial standing within the industry.
|Company Name
|Estimated Revenue
|Announced Revenue
|Revenue Surprise Percentage
|Clear Channel Outdoor
|557.41M
|558.99M
|0.28%
|PubMatic
|70.12M
|67.27M
|-4.07%
|TechTarget
|58.08M
|58.91M
|1.44%
|National CineMedia
|58.02M
|62.40M
|7.55%
To track all earnings releases for Clear Channel Outdoor visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
