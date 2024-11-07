Clear Channel Outdoor Earnings Report: Q3 Overview

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Clear Channel Outdoor missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $32.20 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.01, leading to a 3.0% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Clear Channel Outdoor's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.05 -0.17 0.04 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.04 -0.17 0.05 -0.11 Revenue Estimate 557.41M 562.37M 478.55M 610.14M 594.92M Revenue Actual 558.99M 558.54M 481.75M 632.11M 526.79M

Competitors' Recent Earnings Updates

In light of Clear Channel Outdoor's earnings release, it's crucial to evaluate its performance relative to industry peers, including PubMatic, TechTarget, and National CineMedia.

PubMatic announced strong earnings on August 08, 2024, surpassing market expectations. Despite an estimated EPS of $-0.02, PubMatic's actual EPS was $0.17, reflecting a 950.0% increase. TechTarget announced strong earnings on August 08, 2024, surpassing market expectations. Despite an estimated EPS of $0.4, TechTarget's actual EPS was $0.42, reflecting a 5.0% increase. Despite market projections of an EPS of $-0.03, National CineMedia's earnings on November 05, 2024 fell short with an actual EPS of $-0.04, representing a -33.33% decrease from expectations. Comprehensive Analysis: Competitors' Quarterly Earnings and Stock Performance

This analytical review offers valuable insights into how the market has perceived the most recent earnings updates from major competitors. It outlines the forecasted and disclosed earnings per share (EPS) for each company, as well as the related stock prices at the end of the announcement day and the start of the following trading day.

Company Name Date EPS Expected EPS Announced EPS Change Percent Stock Price At Close Stock Price at Next Day Open Price Change Percent Clear Channel Outdoor October 31, 2024 -0.06 -0.06 0.0% $1.47 $1.48 0.68% PubMatic August 08, 2024 -0.02 0.17 950.0% $19.6 $13.82 -29.49% TechTarget August 08, 2024 0.40 0.42 5.0% $29.02 $28.38 -2.21% National CineMedia November 05, 2024 -0.03 -0.04 -33.33% $7.3 $7.35 0.68%

Comparative Study: Estimated in Contrast with Actual Peer Revenues### Peer Revenue Assessment: Estimated vs. Actual Performance Comparison

The following table compares estimated and announced revenue figures for Clear Channel Outdoor's peers. This comparison provides insights into the revenue performance of these companies, offering valuable context to understand their financial standing within the industry.

Company Name Estimated Revenue Announced Revenue Revenue Surprise Percentage Clear Channel Outdoor 557.41M 558.99M 0.28% PubMatic 70.12M 67.27M -4.07% TechTarget 58.08M 58.91M 1.44% National CineMedia 58.02M 62.40M 7.55%

