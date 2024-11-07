Clear Channel Outdoor Earnings Analysis: Q3 Recap

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) just disclosed its Q3 earnings on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 06:00 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Clear Channel Outdoor missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $32.20 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.01 in the previous quarter, leading to a 3.0% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Clear Channel Outdoor's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.05 -0.17 0.04 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.04 -0.17 0.05 -0.11 Revenue Estimate 557.41M 562.37M 478.55M 610.14M 594.92M Revenue Actual 558.99M 558.54M 481.75M 632.11M 526.79M

Peer Companies' Recent Earnings

As we review Clear Channel Outdoor's earnings, it's important to put its results into perspective by comparing them to those of its competitors, such as PubMatic, TechTarget, and National CineMedia.

PubMatic, earnings revealed on August 08, 2024, exhibited robust performance this quarter. Contrary to the market's projected EPS of $-0.02, PubMatic exceeded expectations with an EPS of $0.17, reflecting an increase of 950.0% compared to estimates. This outcome is likely to gain investor confidence TechTarget, earnings revealed on August 08, 2024, exhibited robust performance this quarter. Contrary to the market's projected EPS of $0.4, TechTarget exceeded expectations with an EPS of $0.42, reflecting an increase of 5.0% compared to estimates. This outcome is likely to gain investor confidence On November 05, 2024, National CineMedia unveiled earnings that were below market expectations, with an actual EPS of $-0.04 compared to an estimated EPS of $-0.03, resulting in a -33.33% decrease. In-depth Analysis: Competitors' Quarterly Earnings and Stock Performance

This insightful analysis provides an overview of the market's responses to the latest earnings releases from key competitors. It presents the projected and actual earnings per share (EPS) figures for each company, alongside the associated stock prices at the close of the announcement day and the opening of the following trading day.

Company Name Date EPS Expected EPS Announced EPS Change Percent Stock Price At Close Stock Price at Next Day Open Price Change Percent Clear Channel Outdoor October 31, 2024 -0.06 -0.06 0.0% $1.47 $1.48 0.68% PubMatic August 08, 2024 -0.02 0.17 950.0% $19.6 $13.82 -29.49% TechTarget August 08, 2024 0.40 0.42 5.0% $29.02 $28.38 -2.21% National CineMedia November 05, 2024 -0.03 -0.04 -33.33% $7.3 $7.35 0.68%

Comparative Overview of Peer Revenues: Estimated vs. Announced

The table below illustrates a comparison of estimated and announced revenue figures for Clear Channel Outdoor's peers. This comparison sheds light on the revenue performance of these companies, providing valuable context to understand their financial standing within the industry.

Company Name Estimated Revenue Announced Revenue Revenue Surprise Percentage Clear Channel Outdoor 557.41M 558.99M 0.28% PubMatic 70.12M 67.27M -4.07% TechTarget 58.08M 58.91M 1.44% National CineMedia 58.02M 62.40M 7.55%

To track all earnings releases for Clear Channel Outdoor visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.