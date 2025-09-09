Markets
CCO

Clear Channel Outdoor Confirms Annual Adj. FFO, Revenue Outlook

September 09, 2025 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO), a media company, on Tuesday reaffirmed its annual guidance for adjusted Funds from Operations, adjusted EBITDA, and revenue.

For fiscal 2025, excluding items, Clear Channel Outdoor still expects FFO of $75 million to $85 million, with EBITDA $490 million to $505 million.

The company continues to anticipate annual revenue of $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. On average, six analysts polled, forecast the company to register revenue of $1.58 billion for the full year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2024, the company had posted adjusted FFO of $58.611 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $475.758 million, on revenue of $1.505 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.