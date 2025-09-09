Clear Channel Outdoor Confirms Annual Adj. FFO, Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO), a media company, on Tuesday reaffirmed its annual guidance for adjusted Funds from Operations, adjusted EBITDA, and revenue.

For fiscal 2025, excluding items, Clear Channel Outdoor still expects FFO of $75 million to $85 million, with EBITDA $490 million to $505 million.

The company continues to anticipate annual revenue of $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. On average, six analysts polled, forecast the company to register revenue of $1.58 billion for the full year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2024, the company had posted adjusted FFO of $58.611 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $475.758 million, on revenue of $1.505 billion.

