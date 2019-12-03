Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Surges: Stock Moves 5.2% Higher

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. CCO was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. The stock picked up sharply from the near-flat trend of $2.78 to $2.27 in the past one month time frame.

The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may consider SPS Commerce, Inc. SPSC, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

