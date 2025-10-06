Is Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Clear Channel Outdoor is one of 262 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Clear Channel Outdoor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCO's full-year earnings has moved 9.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CCO has gained about 8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 2.1% on average. As we can see, Clear Channel Outdoor is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Freightos Limited (CRGO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 14.4%.

The consensus estimate for Freightos Limited's current year EPS has increased 2.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Clear Channel Outdoor is a member of the Advertising and Marketing industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 15.4% so far this year, so CCO is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Freightos Limited falls under the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this industry has 34 stocks and is ranked #33. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.8%.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Clear Channel Outdoor and Freightos Limited as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

