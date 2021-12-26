Clear Channel Outdoor: Recovery Stock Held Back By Debt

Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) is one of the world’s largest outdoor advertising companies, boasting a diverse portfolio of more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 26 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

CCO’s billboards reach millions of people monthly, and a growing digital platform includes more than 17,000 international digital displays and more than 2,000 digital displays (excluding airports) in the U.S.

The company is comprised of two business divisions – Clear Channel Outdoor Americas, which covers the U.S. and Caribbean markets, and Clear Channel International, which covers markets in Europe, Latin America and Asia.

Clear Channel Outdoor was spun off from parent Clear Channel Communications (now iHeartMedia (IHRT)) in 2019.

Financial Results and Leverage

CCO was adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as business slowdowns, travel shut-downs, lockdowns, and work-from-home issues hurt the need and attractiveness of outdoor advertising. As a result of these issues, revenues decreased 31% during calendar year 2020 and the company reported a net loss of $582 million. It also reported negative operating cash flow of $137 million.

As a result of the spin-off from Clear Channel Communications, CCO remains a highly levered company, with total debt of $5.7 billion and cash levels of $600 million.

3rd Quarter Results

CCO reported total company revenues of $596 million, an increase of 33% compared to the prior year quarter. In the Americas segment, revenues were up 43% while revenues in the European segment were up 18%. Total company EBITDA was strong, at $136 million.

The company continues to implement its strategy to improve the attractiveness of outdoor advertising with improved data analytics and audience measurement. The return of leisure travel supported its airport business and was a source of much needed revenue growth in the quarter. However, a return of international travel has not come to fruition and has hurt the European airport segment.

European Segment Might be Divested

One December 13, CCO announced a strategic review of its international business. The company stated:

"We believe now is the right time to explore options for our European business, which delivered significant improvements in revenue performance in the third quarter, and we now expect Europe revenue in the fourth quarter to exceed our results in the same period of 2019."

The CEO further stated:

"Today's announcement reaffirms our focus on our Americas segment. The strong growth in the Americas segment is due in part to our investments in our digital footprint, and in data analytics and programmatic trading, which are helping to improve and simplify the buying process”

The proceeds from the sale of this business is expected to improve the company’s balance sheet and leverage ratios.

Balance Sheet

As of 9/30/21, CCO had total debt of $5.7 billion and cash levels of $600 million, with EBITDA expectations of approximately $400 million for 2021. That leverage ratio of approximately 12x is extremely high and generally not sustainable. However, in 2022, EBITDA is expected to improve to about $550 million. The company stated at the end of 2021, it is expected to have between $525 and $575 million in liquidity available on its credit facilities.

Valuation

CCO typically doesn’t generate large amounts of GAAP net profits, due to high levels of depreciation, amortization and interest expense. So EV/EBITDA ratios are typically used to value the company. Currently, CCO trades at approximately 12x 2022 normalized EBITDA.

I am neutral on CCO stock, as I believe the prominence of outdoor advertising will continue to generate strong cash flow for the company. However, the high debt leverage leaves no margin of safety for unforeseen circumstances, such as a global recession or a new pandemic.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, CCO has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on two Buy ratings and two Hold ratings assigned in the past three months. At $4.13, the average CCO price target implies 20.8% upside potential.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Tom Kerr did not own shares of any stocks mentioned above.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.