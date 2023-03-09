Markets
CCO

Clear Channel Issues Update On Sale Of Switzerland Business - Quick Facts

March 09, 2023 — 12:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) announced the sale of its Switzerland business to Goldbach Group has received regulatory approval from the Swiss Competition Commission. The company now expects the transaction to close late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2023.

On December 22, 2022, Clear Channel announced the definitive agreement to sell its business in Switzerland to Goldbach, an affiliate of TX Group AG, for $92.7 million. The sale was the result of the company's review of strategic alternatives for its European businesses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.