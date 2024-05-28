Clear Blue Technologies’ Soaring Fiscal 2023 Results

Clear Blue Technologies International, Inc. (TSE:CBLU) has released an update.

Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. has reported a robust fiscal 2023 with revenues soaring to $5.4 million, marking a 105% increase from the previous year, and a significant improvement in gross margins to 46%. The company also noted a 48% improvement in non-IFRS Adjusted EBITDA and a 24% increase in bookings, signaling strong future delivery potential. These financial gains coincide with strategic partnerships and new product roll-outs, positioning Clear Blue for an optimistic fiscal 2024.

For further insights into TSE:CBLU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.