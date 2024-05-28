News & Insights

Clear Blue Technologies’ Soaring Fiscal 2023 Results

Clear Blue Technologies International, Inc. (TSE:CBLU) has released an update.

Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. has reported a robust fiscal 2023 with revenues soaring to $5.4 million, marking a 105% increase from the previous year, and a significant improvement in gross margins to 46%. The company also noted a 48% improvement in non-IFRS Adjusted EBITDA and a 24% increase in bookings, signaling strong future delivery potential. These financial gains coincide with strategic partnerships and new product roll-outs, positioning Clear Blue for an optimistic fiscal 2024.

