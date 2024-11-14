Cleantek Industries Reports Q3 2024 Results

Cleantek Industries Inc. (TSE:CTEK) has released an update.

Cleantek Industries Inc. reported a 23% decrease in revenue for Q3 2024, attributing it to lower activity levels, yet remains optimistic about future growth due to new efficiency improvements and the launch of its EcoSteam unit. The company plans to expand its fleet and explore international markets while focusing on innovative, cost-effective solutions to reduce carbon intensity.

