Cleantek Industries Optimistic Despite Q1 Revenue Dip

Cleantek Industries Inc. reports a slight revenue dip in Q1 2024, with $3,670 generated, but sees an impressive gross profit margin of 65% and a substantial increase in net income to $522. Despite decreased drilling activities, the company is optimistic about its growth initiatives, like SecureTek and the GZeroE wastewater treatment product, and is actively expanding into international markets such as the Middle East.

