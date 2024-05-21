News & Insights

CleanTech Lithium PLC Reports Strong Progress and Economic Potential

May 21, 2024 — 03:03 am EDT

CleanTech Lithium PLC (GB:CTL) has released an update.

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL), focusing on lithium projects in Chile, reports robust progress in its 2023 financial year, with successful completion of scoping studies for its Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin projects indicating strong economic potential and substantial increases in JORC resources following extensive drilling. Additionally, CleanTech’s DLE pilot plant in Copiapó is exceeding expectations, positioning the company to supply battery grade lithium for market qualification. The company’s aggressive development strategy is supported by an £8 million fundraising effort, board enhancements, and a commitment to sustainable and socially responsible lithium production.

