CleanTech Lithium PLC Reports Strong Progress and Economic Potential

CleanTech Lithium PLC (GB:CTL) has released an update.

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL), focusing on lithium projects in Chile, reports robust progress in its 2023 financial year, with successful completion of scoping studies for its Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin projects indicating strong economic potential and substantial increases in JORC resources following extensive drilling. Additionally, CleanTech’s DLE pilot plant in Copiapó is exceeding expectations, positioning the company to supply battery grade lithium for market qualification. The company’s aggressive development strategy is supported by an £8 million fundraising effort, board enhancements, and a commitment to sustainable and socially responsible lithium production.

For further insights into GB:CTL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.