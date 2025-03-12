Cleanspark's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CLSK usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Cleanspark. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 63% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $347,048, and 7 are calls, amounting to $436,270.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $12.0 for Cleanspark over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cleanspark's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cleanspark's whale activity within a strike price range from $7.0 to $12.0 in the last 30 days.

Cleanspark Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $4.35 $3.4 $4.3 $7.00 $129.0K 2.4K 310 CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.05 $1.78 $1.96 $8.00 $117.6K 3.8K 600 CLSK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/14/25 $3.75 $3.65 $3.7 $12.00 $104.9K 490 271 CLSK PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.6 $3.55 $3.6 $11.00 $100.8K 946 1 CLSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.55 $1.49 $1.55 $9.00 $97.0K 2.1K 629

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cleanspark, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Cleanspark's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 9,124,328, the price of CLSK is down by -2.42%, reaching $8.06. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 57 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Cleanspark

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $20.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cleanspark with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

