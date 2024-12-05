Cleanspark's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CLSK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Cleanspark.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $60,000, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $650,309.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $30.0 for Cleanspark over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cleanspark's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cleanspark's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $30.0, over the past month.

Cleanspark Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.21 $2.15 $2.16 $17.50 $216.7K 13.9K 590 CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $1.28 $1.25 $1.25 $15.00 $85.6K 3.4K 2.1K CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.65 $3.85 $4.65 $30.00 $72.0K 7.2K 173 CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $0.59 $0.5 $0.5 $16.00 $68.6K 8.1K 71 CLSK PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/13/24 $0.63 $0.6 $0.6 $13.50 $60.0K 1.7K 2.3K

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cleanspark, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Cleanspark Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 28,619,152, the CLSK's price is down by -0.89%, now at $14.55. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 63 days. Expert Opinions on Cleanspark

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $25.5.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cleanspark options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

