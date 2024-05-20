Cleanspark Unusual Options Activity For May 20

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CLSK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Cleanspark.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $35,750, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $298,440.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3.0 and $30.0 for Cleanspark, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cleanspark's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cleanspark's significant trades, within a strike price range of $3.0 to $30.0, over the past month.

Cleanspark Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.6 $3.5 $3.5 $30.00 $70.0K 3.0K 217 CLSK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.4 $30.00 $54.0K 3.0K 374 CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.5 $30.00 $49.7K 3.0K 359 CLSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $8.3 $8.1 $8.3 $15.00 $39.8K 2.1K 58 CLSK PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $14.4 $14.3 $14.3 $30.00 $35.7K 389 25

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Present Market Standing of Cleanspark With a volume of 657,377, the price of CLSK is up 0.87% at $16.17. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Cleanspark

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $26.333333333333332.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Chardan Capital keeps a Buy rating on Cleanspark with a target price of $26. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $27.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cleanspark options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

