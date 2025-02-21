Cleanspark Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cleanspark.

Looking at options history for Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) we detected 29 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $359,087 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $987,395.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $4.0 to $37.0 for Cleanspark over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cleanspark's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cleanspark's whale activity within a strike price range from $4.0 to $37.0 in the last 30 days.

Cleanspark Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.36 $1.32 $1.32 $12.00 $132.0K 6.7K 1.7K CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.35 $1.32 $1.32 $12.00 $98.9K 6.7K 32 CLSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $3.15 $3.05 $3.05 $11.00 $91.2K 89 37 CLSK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.72 $0.7 $0.72 $10.00 $72.0K 7.4K 6 CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.15 $1.11 $1.12 $15.00 $67.5K 21.2K 6.2K

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Cleanspark, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Cleanspark Currently trading with a volume of 13,035,522, the CLSK's price is down by -5.67%, now at $9.49. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Cleanspark

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $24.666666666666668.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $27. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $20. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $27.

