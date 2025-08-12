Cleanspark Share Price Dips 8% Despite Strong Q3 Earnings Growth

Cleanspark CLSK shares have lost 7.9% since the company reported its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 7. The decline can be primarily attributed to the challenging macroeconomic environment and tariff uncertainties.



In the third quarter of 2025, CLSK reported earnings of 78 cents per share against the year-ago quarter’s loss of $1.03 per share.



Revenues of $198.6 million climbed 90.8% year over year and beat the consensus mark by 0.11%. The growth was driven by increased Bitcoin production and higher Bitcoin prices.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the company produced 2,012 Bitcoin a 28% increase year-over-year. Average Revenue Per Bitcoin was $99,000, which increased 50% YoY. Cost per Bitcoin in the third quarter fiscal 2025 was $44,806, which was far below the average spot price of approximately $98,500 during the same period.



Cleanspark shares have gained 7.2% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s 9.3% return.

Cleanspark, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cleanspark, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cleanspark, Inc. Quote

CLSK Q3 Operating Details

In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, gross profit increased approximately $50 million year over year with a profit margin of 55%,driven by higher Bitcoin prices and lower energy costs.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, operating expenses increased 20.9% year over year to $36 million. In the reported quarter, Professional fees and Payroll expenses, as a percentage of revenue, declined 270 bps and 820 bps, respectively. General and administrative expenses expanded 40 bps year over year.



In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, operating income was $246.2 million against the year-ago quarter’s loss of $249.1 million.



In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, adjusted EBITDA was $377.7 million against an adjusted EBITDA loss of $12.6 million in the year-ago period.

CLSK Balance Sheet Details

As of June 30, 2025, Cleanspark had cash and cash equivalents of $34.55 million compared with $96.9 million as of March 31, 2025.

As of June 30, 2025, CLSK’s total long-term debt, net of debt discount & issuance costs, was $643.9 million.

As of June 30, 2025, total debt stands at approximately $820 million.

CLSK Earnings Estimates Show Upward Movement

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 8 cents per share, which has increased 3 cents over the past 30 days, indicating a year-over-year increase of 129.63%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $232.09 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 159.96%.



For fiscal 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 82 cents per share, which has increased 32% over the past 30 days, indicating a year-over-year increase of 415.38%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $769.59 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 103.08%.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Cleanspark currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector are Autodesk ADSK, Applied Materials AMAT, and Cisco Systems CSCO. Each stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



Autodesk is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 28. Autodesk shares have lost 3.7% year to date.



Applied Materials is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 14. Applied Materials Power shares have gained 13.6% year to date.



Cisco Systems is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 13. Cisco Systems shares have rallied 19.4% year to date.

