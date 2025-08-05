CleanSpark Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

CleanSpark CLSK is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 7.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $195.1 million, suggesting a 87.4% year-over-year rise.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at break-even, narrower by 2 cents over the past 30 days. CLSK reported earnings of 1 cent in the year-ago quarter.



CleanSpark’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 59.29%, on average.



Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note for CLSK’s Q3

CleanSpark’s fiscal third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from its strategic investments in energy-efficient infrastructure. As of March 31, the company had a total contracted power capacity of approximately 915 megawatts (“MW”) across the United States, spanning over 30 locations in Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Wyoming.



As of March 31, 2025, the company’s operating mining units could produce more than 42.4 exahash per second (“EH/s”) of computing power. Hashrate is a measure of the computing and processing power and speed by which a mining computer mines and processes transactions on the Bitcoin network. CLSK hit 50 EH/s in the to-be-reported quarter.



In April, May, and June, CleanSpark produced 633, 694 and 685 Bitcoins, respectively. As of June 30, 2025, CleanSpark’s total Bitcoin holding was 12,608.



CleanSpark’s transition from a nearly 100% HODL (hold-on-for-dear-life) Bitcoin treasury approach to a more balanced monetization strategy through selling a portion of mined Bitcoin to fund operations has been a key catalyst. The company sold 578.51 bitcoins in the to-be-reported quarter. CLSK’s focus on achieving low marginal cost per Bitcoin is expected to have benefited profitability in the fiscal third quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the exact case here.



CleanSpark currently has an Earnings ESP of +2000.02% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Lumentum LITE currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.12% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Lumentum shares are up 32.3% year to date. Lumentum is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 12.



Pagaya Technologies PGY has an Earnings ESP of +2.19% and has a Zacks Rank of #1 at present.



Pagaya shares have surged 246.7% year to date. Pagaya is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 7.



Genpact G presently has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Genpact shares have dropped 1% year to date. Genpact is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 7.

