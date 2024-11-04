CleanSpark reports October production 655 Bitcoin

CleanSpark (CLSK) released its unaudited bitcoin (BTC) mining and operations update for the month ending October 31. “October was another remarkable operational month in the books for CleanSpark. We also finalized the acquisition of GRIID Infrastructure, adding more talented people to our team and a pipeline powered by the Tennessee Valley Authority that we expect will take us to more than 400 MW in the state. There are just a few short months remaining in the calendar year, but we have a handful of projects under construction that we expect to come online and hashing before the start of 2025,” said CleanSpark CEO Zach Bradford. October Bitcoin Mining Update, unaudited: CY2024 bitcoin mined 5,734; total bitcoin holdings as of October 31 8,7011; and total bitcoin sold in October: 2.78. Throughout October 2024, the Company’s average hashrate was 29.63 EH/s and average fleet efficiency was 20.89 J/Th, resulting in an average of 21.14 bitcoin mined daily. The single day high reached 22.94 bitcoin. The Company sold 2.78 bitcoin during October at an average price of approximately $62,470 per bitcoin.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CLSK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.