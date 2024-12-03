CleanSpark provides November 2024 Bitcoin mining update

CleanSpark (CLSK) released its unaudited bitcoin mining and operations update for November 2024. Bitcoin mined in November were 622. Total bitcoin holdings as of November 30 were 9,2971. Total bitcoin sold in November were 26.11 and month end fleet efficiency and operating hashrate were 19.05 J/Th and 33.7 EH/s, respectively. “Our teams have been relentlessly executing, making progress towards our year-end hashrate goal of 37 EH/s while improving our efficiency,” said CEO Zach Bradford. “Two turnkey bitcoin mining sites near Clinton, MS, have been completed and are expected to be fully operational providing an added 1 EH/s by the end of this week. We then expect expansion projects in Tennessee to go live by mid-month, that paired with our ongoing upgrades will bring us over our year-end target of 37 EH/s. We have our eyes on 2025, and our plan is to continue growing beyond 50 EH/s in the coming quarters.” Throughout November 2024, average hashrate was 32.32 EH/s and average fleet efficiency was 19.59 J/Th, resulting in an average of 20.72 bitcoin mined daily. The single day high reached 21.65 bitcoin. The company sold 26.11 bitcoin during November 2024 at an average price of approximately $84,356 per bitcoin.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CLSK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.