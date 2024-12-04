CleanSpark price target raised to $24 from $20 at Macquarie

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on CleanSpark (CLSK) to $24 from $20 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm says that similar to peers, CleanSpark posted a revenue and EBITDA miss on the “well-understood network difficulty seen across the sector as of late.” The company reconfirmed being solely focused on bitcoin mining, which is differing to peers, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Macquarie believes CleanSpark’s geographic diversification, sustainability focus, and vertical integration remain attractive.
