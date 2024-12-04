News & Insights

Stocks
CLSK

CleanSpark price target raised to $24 from $20 at Macquarie

December 04, 2024 — 12:40 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on CleanSpark (CLSK) to $24 from $20 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm says that similar to peers, CleanSpark posted a revenue and EBITDA miss on the “well-understood network difficulty seen across the sector as of late.” The company reconfirmed being solely focused on bitcoin mining, which is differing to peers, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Macquarie believes CleanSpark’s geographic diversification, sustainability focus, and vertical integration remain attractive.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CLSK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.