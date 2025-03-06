Cleanspark Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cleanspark.

Looking at options history for Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $210,165 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $253,251.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $15.0 for Cleanspark over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Cleanspark's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Cleanspark's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $7.0 to $15.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Cleanspark Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $6.05 $5.95 $6.02 $14.00 $90.2K 280 151 CLSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $6.1 $6.0 $6.0 $14.00 $90.0K 280 301 CLSK CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.83 $1.75 $1.75 $7.00 $70.0K 1.8K 400 CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.63 $1.57 $1.63 $15.00 $32.6K 12.2K 936 CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.63 $1.57 $1.63 $15.00 $32.5K 12.2K 536

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

In light of the recent options history for Cleanspark, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Cleanspark With a volume of 17,261,489, the price of CLSK is down -4.97% at $8.12. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days. Expert Opinions on Cleanspark

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $23.5.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cleanspark options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

